/Pentagon's Pizza Index: Can't confirm, can't deny; but here's what it reveals amid Israel-Iran tensions

As tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, an age-old pizza theory has resurfaced. Open sources on the internet are being used to track the pizza outlet around the Pentagon. Now, along with a lot of classified files, the administrative building of the US Department of Defense (DoD) has come under the scanner for a certain theory. The ‘Pentagon Pizza Index’ – this is believed to indicate that a conflict or a major activity is either underway or about to happen. But, how does this add up? Well, that’s tricky, and no official may be in a position to validate the fact. But there is enough circumstantial evidence even from the 90s to say ‘can’t confirm, can’t deny’.

What is the Pentagon Pizza Index?

According to the theory, pizza orders around the Pentagon show a massive surge. This is when officers do not have the bandwidth to leave their posts and desks, and it is believed it is fast food is something they resort to.

And now the correlation is that the demand for pizza increases at the pace of work pressure. So, the more pizza activity inArlington, Virginia, indicates that something big is about to happen. Back in the day, in the non-Internet era, during the Cold War, Soviet operatives noticed the pizza deliveries in Washington. Putting two and two together, they hinted that the US intel team was either preparing or looking to troubleshoot for crises. This also when the term pizzint’ was coined, it's the shortened form for pizza intelligence.

Pentagon Pizza Report

And now, an X page called the Pentagon Pizza Report dedicatedly shares data that adds up to conflicts unfolding across the globe. In a recent post, the handle shared how on June 13, a post surfaced which said, “As of 6:59pm ET nearly all pizza establishments nearby the Pentagon have experienced a HUGE surge in activity.”

According to the data shared, four pizza outlets: We, The Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, District Pizza Palace and Extreme Pizza showed an unusual surge in orders.



It also happens to be the same day Israel unleashed aerial strikes on Iran. Now, that's either a sheer coincidence or probably food for thought. Given that the theory has been floating for decades.

American involvement, possible?

About a month ago, US President Donald Trump told a crowd in Saudi Arabia, “We'll never allow America and its allies to be threatened with terrorism or nuclear attack.”

Cut to… US deploys B-52 bombers to the Middle East amid escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Trump also said he is not involved with Tel Aviv’s military action,but also mentioned, ‘it's possible we could get involved.’