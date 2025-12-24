/Pentagon report highlights China's military ties with Pakistan and cautious thaw with India

A new US Department of Defense report, released on 23 December points to fragile state of India, China ties, but also growing military ties when it comes to Beijing and Islamabad. The annual "Military and Security Developments Involving the People's Republic of China" report to US Congress says, "China probably seeks to capitalize on decreased tension along the LAC to stabilize bilateral relations and prevent the deepening of U.S.-India ties; however, India probably remains skeptical of China’s actions and motives". It assessed that, "continued mutual distrust and other irritants almost certainly limit the bilateral relationship."

It highlights a key development in October 2024, when India, China agreed to disengage from standoff sites along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). That was announced just days before the meeting between President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the sidelines of the BRICS Kazan Summit.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The Xi-Modi meet "marked the onset of monthly high-level engagements" between the two countries, covering border management, direct flights, visa facilitation, and exchanges of academics and journalists. Despite these steps, the Pentagon warns that China's leadership has designated Taiwan, South China Sea claims, the Senkaku Islands, and India's northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh as "core interests" tied to sovereignty.

The report also details China's deepening military ties with Pakistan, a key ally. Beijing has supplied advanced weaponry, including frigates, with four delivered to Pakistan in the last decade and combat aircrafts. China offers three main combat aircraft for export: the fifth-generation FC-31, the fourth-generation J-10C multirole fighter, and the China Pakistan jointly produced JF-17 light combat aircraft.

As of May 2025, China had delivered 20 units of the J-10C to Pakistan, its only exports of the type, as part of two orders totalling 36 aircraft since 2020. China has also provided Pakistan with strike-capable Caihong and Wing Loong unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), alongside supplies to nations such as Algeria, Iraq, and Myanmar.