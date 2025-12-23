/Grok in Pentagon? Department of War announces partnership with Elon Musk’s xAI

The US Department of War on Monday (Dec 22) announced that the Pentagon is partnering with Elon Musk’s Grok, deploying the artificial intelligence (AI) ecosystem across its government systems. The agency added that “frontier‑grade capabilities” of xAI’s Grok family of models will be integrated into GenAI.mil, the department’s recently launched AI platform that will be used by three million military and civilian personnel.

This marks another key announcement of Musk’s role in the Trump administration. The billionaire has earlier led the Department of Government Efficiency, aimed at scaling down and cutting federal spending.

“Today, the War Department officially entered into an agreement with xAI, paving the way for the deployment of its advanced capabilities on GenAI.mil,” the Department of War said in a statement. “This move builds on the rapid deployment of cutting‑edge AI across the Department's 3 million military and civilian personnel.”

The initial deployment of the AI systems is scheduled for early 2026, enabling all military and civilian personnel to utilise xAI’s capabilities for the secure handling of sensitive but unclassified information, without compromising safety protocols.

“This initiative will soon embed xAI's frontier AI systems, based on the Grok family of models, directly into GenAI.mil. Targeted for initial deployment in early 2026, this integration will allow all military and civilian personnel to use xAI's capabilities at Impact Level 5 (IL5), enabling the secure handling of Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI) in daily workflows,” the department said. It added, “Users will also gain access to real‑time global insights from the X platform, providing War Department personnel with a decisive information advantage.”

In a statement, xAI said, “This new partnership between xAI and the DoW’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) brings xAI’s Frontier AI systems, powered by the Grok family of models, to both Enterprise AI and critical mission use cases.”

The company added, “In addition to Enterprise use cases, xAI is bringing the power of Frontier AI and real-time insights directly to the warfighter. Through an ongoing, long-term partnership with the DoW and other mission partners, xAI will make available a family of government-optimized foundation models to support classified operational workloads.”