/Pentagon flags major Chinese tech firms for aiding military, here is the list of companies

The United States on Monday released an updated list of Chinese companies it believes are supporting Beijing’s military infrastructure, naming major firms including e-commerce giant Alibaba, search engine provider Baidu and electric vehicle manufacturer BYD.

The updated designations from the US Defence Department came just weeks after President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing, with both sides attempting to maintain stability in bilateral ties. Trump has since extended an invitation to Xi for a reciprocal visit to Washington in September.

However, the latest move is expected to add strain to relations between the two major global economies.

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The Pentagon’s latest update follows an earlier version that was briefly published in February and then withdrawn without explanation. The current list closely mirrors that of the earlier version, although two Chinese memory chipmakers were reinstated after being removed previously.

The companies added back include ChangXin Memory Technologies and Yangtze Memory Technologies.

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"This updated list of Chinese military companies is a warning to American businesses, all levels of government, and the American people," said Representative John Moolenaar, Republican chair of the House Select Committee on China.

He added in a statement that US firms should "stop doing business with these threats to our national security" or risk "enabling China's military ascendance."

Tech giants and emerging firms targeted

Alongside Alibaba, Baidu and Tencent, the list also includes companies linked to artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing and emerging technologies. Tencent had already been previously designated.

Other firms added include pharmaceutical company WuXi AppTec and robotics start-up Unitree, known for developing humanoid robots.

The latest designations reflect a broader US strategy to limit the flow of advanced technologies that could support China’s military development. While the move does not immediately impose legal penalties on most of the listed firms, it may pave the way for tougher restrictions in the future.