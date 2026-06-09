/Stokes set to be sacked as England Test captain? Skipper and pacer Atkinson under investigation by ECB

England Test captain Ben Stokes and fast bowler Gus Atkinson are facing disciplinary action after being investigated by the ECB for an undisclosed incident. The incident took place at a nightclub in the early hours of Monday (Jun 8) morning, following England's 115-run win over New Zealand in the first Test at Lord's. It is also understood to have involved players from Saracens Rugby Club, who were present for their end-of-season celebrations, and reportedly stemmed from a disagreement between Atkinson and an unnamed Saracens academy player. Neither player is reported to have been injured. The matter has since been referred to the Cricket Regulator for formal review by the England board and Stokes' captaincy is on the line pending outcome.

Stokes to be sacked as England Test captain?

The ECB confirmed in a statement on Monday (Jun 8) evening that it is "currently investigating a breach of team protocols following the conclusion of the first Men's Test against New Zealand." The board added that it is gathering further information and that an announcement on the second Test squad would follow once proceedings progress, with both Stokes and Atkinson looking set to miss the second Test starting at The Oval on June 17.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read - Meet 3 players who have surpassed every IPL team in winning trophies

The consequences for Stokes, England's Test captain, carries extra weight as he could lose his leadership role. The Cricket Regulator's involvement signals the matter will be treated seriously, with the ECB under renewed pressure to demonstrate that off-field conduct has genuinely improved.

Harry Brook, England's Test vice-captain, would be expected to lead the side in the second Test should Stokes misses amid ongoing investigation. The timing is awkward as Stokes had publicly stated after the Lord's win that he was looking forward to sharing "a proper beer with the boys." Stokes had announced last year that he has quit alcohol.

England's off-field behavious under scrutiny again