/Watch: Trump booed in New York as he attends NBA finals at Madison Square Garden

US President Donald Trump was met with loud boos from spectators at Madison Square Garden on Monday night as he attended Game 3 of the NBA Finals between the New York Knicks and the San Antonio Spurs.

The reaction came when Trump appeared on the arena's giant screen during the playing of the US national anthem. Seated alongside Knicks owner James Dolan in a suite overlooking the court, Trump was seen saluting as the anthem played.

Before the "Star Spangled Banner" began, sections of the crowd briefly chanted "USA! USA!"

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However, the mood shifted when Trump's image appeared on the Jumbotron, drawing a chorus of boos from fans inside the arena.

According to reports, the reaction was louder than the reception given to the visiting Spurs players when they entered the court.

Once the anthem ended, the crowd quickly turned its attention back to the game, breaking into chants of "Go Knicks!"

Trump attends game with senior officials

Trump is attending the game at the invitation of Knicks owner James Dolan and is watching from a suite near midcourt that was secured with bulletproof glass for the visit.

Joining the president were White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy.

Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, granddaughter Kai Trump and US special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, were also present in the suite.

Protest signs seen along the motorcade route

As Trump's motorcade travelled through New York City, demonstrators gathered along parts of the route displaying signs critical of the president.

Among the messages visible were "Nobody wants you here," "Trump must go," and “Impeach. Convict. Remove.”

When the motorcade reached the venue, some people standing nearby booed while others waved American flags.

His appearance at Madison Square Garden carried additional significance, given his long association with New York City. Before entering politics, Trump was a familiar presence at Knicks games during the team's successful run in the 1990s.

Despite his ties to the city, Trump remains unpopular in heavily Democratic New York. In the 2024 presidential election, Democratic nominee Kamala Harris received nearly 534,000 votes in New York City, compared with fewer than 114,000 for Trump.