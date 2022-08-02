Pelosi visit: China shows displeasure by suspending import of Taiwanese biscuits

Ahead of a potential visit by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's potential Taiwan visit, China has suspended imports of biscuits from 35 Taiwanese exporters. The move can be viewed as displeasure of the Chinese side over the possible visit. China considers Taiwan as its own territory and hasn't ruled out use of force in order to capture it.

Central News Agency, Taiwan's official news agency said on Tuesday (August 2) that out of 3200 Taiwanese companies registered with China under the category food, 2066 entries have been listed as "import suspension"

Among the 107 entries under the category of biscuits, pastries and bread, 35 have had been listed under "import suspension", according to Reuters calculations based on registration data posted on the website of China's General Administration of Customs.

"I learned about the ban before I got off work last night," a business manager at one of the affected Taiwanese food producers told Reuters, adding that he did not know why his company was banned.

"There are food companies saying their products had been rejected at China's customs already," he said, declining to be named.

China has made it clear that it is fiercely against Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Chinese armed forces have stepped up pressure on Taiwanese defence. On August 1, Taiwan's defence ministry said that four Chinese fighter jets entered its Air Defence Zone (ADZ).

On the issue of import suspension, Reuters said that there was no immediate comment from the Chinese side.

(With inputs from agencies)