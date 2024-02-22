LIVE TV
WATCH: Passenger duct-taped for attempting to open exit door on American Airlines flight

ChicagoEdited By: Apoorna SharmaUpdated: Feb 22, 2024, 06:13 PM IST
Photograph:(Twitter)
A passenger shared a video online, describing witnessing a man trying to aggressively open the airplane door 4 rows back.

Passengers on a Tuesday American Airlines flight destined for Chicago stepped in to assist in restraining an individual attempting to open a plane door, as reported by witnesses and airline officials.

The incident, captured on video, occurred on AA Flight 1219 after departing from Albuquerque, New Mexico, en route to O'Hare International Airport, according to a confirmation from an American Airlines spokesperson to a news agency.

The post detailed the efforts of the passenger and five others to subdue the individual, involving wrestling him into the aisle, securing his legs with duct tape, and applying flexi-cuffs.

Video footage depicted a man in a red shirt and black hoodie being restrained by fellow passengers near an exit door.

Subsequent online videos showed law enforcement officers escorting the restrained individual off the plane onto the tarmac while handcuffed.

The flight, en route to Chicago, returned to Albuquerque International Airport shortly after takeoff due to a disturbance involving a disruptive passenger, as confirmed by the airline's spokesperson. The spokesperson assured that the flight landed safely and was met by local law enforcement upon arrival.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported that the flight returned safely to New Mexico at 2:40 p.m. and an investigation into the incident is underway. Additionally, the FBI is involved in examining the case, according to officials.

(With inputs from agencies)