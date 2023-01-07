USA: American Airlines pilots raise concerns over new cockpit protocols

Allied Pilots Association, the union representing 15,000 American Airlines pilots, has raised questions on the latest cockpit protocols that the airline imposed without appropriate training.

According to the union, the carrier enforced new systems for cockpit communications during critical situations like low-visibility landings, reported Reuters news agency.

"The operational changes that management is attempting to implement without fulsome training alters how pilots communicate, coordinate, and execute flight safety duties at some of the most high-threat times," APA said on Monday. The APA also mentioned that the carried made the changes over a bulletin.



"This attempt to train by bulletin, while ignoring serious safety concerns and well-established best practices, runs the risk of dramatically eroding safety margins," the post added.

In response to the concerns, American Airlines referred to the changes as the industry's best practices. "They ensure improved crew coordination and consistency across fleet types. These ensure that our pilots can easily transition across different aircraft if they choose," the US-based airline told Reuters in a statement.

Apart from this, the airline also commented that the new systems were US Federal Aviation Administration-approved. "These updates have been underway since 2021 in a coordinated effort with APA's Training Committee."

On Friday, the airline announced that they would no longer provide services at Long-Beach Island airport. Currently, the airline operates three flights between Long Island Beach and Phoenix.

In the latest trading session, American Airlines Limited closed at $14.18, marking a 1.36 per cent gain from the previous day.

