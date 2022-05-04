Parents in US unsure about vaccinating kids under 5, survey finds

As kids in America get vaccinated, a poll said just eighteen per cent of parents with children under the age group of 5 will get their children vaccinated "right away".

At least 38 per cent of respondents said they will "wait and watch" once US regulators authorise infants to get vaccinated.

Moderna has formally requested the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to vaccinate kids, however, a survey said 27 per cent parents said they will “definitely not” get their child vaccinated.

The study conducted by KFF COVID-19 Vaccine Monitor survey said 11 per cent of parents will get their children vaccinated only if it is required.

The parents said they do not have enough information about the vaccines' safety on children. The survey said 84 per cent of parents felt their child was “somewhat safe” from the virus at school.

The Vaccine Monitor survey found that Black and Hispanic adults were lagging behind White adults in taking the booster dose.

Also, most adults in the US felt their families and their employers were prepared for the new wave but were not sure about the impact on their local area and the country.

The US government had given the nod for children between 5 to 11 to be vaccinated, however, the survey found just 39 per cent had got their child vaccinated.

