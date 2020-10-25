Palestinian teen dies after confrontation with Israeli forces

An 18-year-old Palestinian died Sunday after a confrontation with Israeli forces. The army, however, said it happened while trying to flee and Palestinian officials saying he had been beaten.

The Palestinian health ministry said that Amer Abdel-Rahim Sanouber from the village of Yatma in the occupied West Bank arrived at hospital after being "severely beaten on the neck."

The Palestine Medical Complex identified Sanouber as a "martyr" who was brought to the hospital with "signs of violence and beatings on his neck from the back".

In a statement, the Palestine Liberation Organisation accused Israeli troops of "a monstrous act of brutality against a defenceless young man whose only crime was being Palestinian".

Israel's army, on its part, said soldiers responded to an incident north of Ramallah after rocks were hurled at an army vehicle. Troops "in the area were dispatched to the scene and searched the area for assailants" the army statement said.

"Initial details suggest that upon the arrival of the troops... the two suspects tried to escape by foot. While fleeing, one of the suspects apparently lost consciousness, collapsed and hit his head. The suspect was not beaten by IDF troops," the army added.

It said troops at the scene and army medical teams provided medical attention to the suspect, who was "declared dead" following several "resuscitation attempts".