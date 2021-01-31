Palestinian killed by Israel army in attempted knife attack in West Bank

Israeli army said on Sunday that it had killed a Palestinian who carried out knife attack in West Bank.

"A knife attack was reported at the Gush Etzion junction, south of Bethlehem," the army said in a statement. "The attacker was neutralised."

The incident took place at a bus station. Israeli military said that the the attacker ran at the soldiers holding a stick with three knive attached to it. No military personnel were wounded in the attack.

Gush Etzion, the area where the incident took place is a bloc of two dozen Israeli settlements and outposts near Bethlehem

There is frequent friction at the nearby junction, which has been the site of numerous so-called lone wolf Palestinian attacks.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since the 1967 Six-Day War.

There are currently about 475,000 Jewish settlers in the West Bank living in communities considered illegal by most of the international community, alongside some 2.8 million Palestinians.

