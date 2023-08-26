Pakistani doctor gets 18-year jail in US for supporting IS

A Pakistani doctor, who was working in the US on an H1-B visa, has been handed an 18-year prison sentence for attempting to provide material support to terror organisation Islamic State and to conduct 'lone wolf' terror attacks in the US.

Muhammad Masood (31) was handed the jail term on Friday (August 25). The imprisonment will be followed by five years of supervised release, according to a statement from the Department of Justice.

Masood pleaded guilty to charges against him in August last year. He was sentenced before Senior Judge Paul A Magnuson.

Press Trust of India (PTI) reported that court document showed Masood to be licensed medical doctor in Pakistan. He was formerly employed as a research co-ordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. He had an H-1B visa.

Masood received an encrypted messaging application between January and March 2020 in order to facilitate his travel overseas to join a terrorist organisation. He reportedly made several statements about his wish to join the Islamic State. He pledged his allegiance to the terror organisation and its leader.

It has been reported that Masood also expressed desire to carry out 'lone wolf' terror attacks in the US.

He purchased a plane ticket from Chicago to Amman, Jordan in February 2020 and planned a travel to Syria from there.

He had to change his plans in March due to Jordan closing its border because of Covid pandemic.

Masood then showed readiness to fly from Minneapolis to Los Angeles in order to meet an individual who he thought would help him reach IS territory by a cargo ship.

When he travelled from Rochester to Minneapolis to catch a flight to Los Amgeles, the FBI arrested him.

(With inputs from agencies)

