/Pakistan gangster Uzair Baloch’s brother shot in Lyari, admitted to hospital with critical injuries

Zubair Baloch, the brother of imprisoned Lyari gangster and the chief of the defunct People’s Aman Committee, Uzair Baloch, was shot and critically wounded in Karachi, Pakistan on Thursday evening, police said. Baloch is reportedly in critical condition and is admitted to the city’s Civil Hospital.

According to Pak newspaper Dawn, 40-year-old Zubair was sitting outside his residence in Singu Lane when armed men riding a motorcycle fired at him and fled. He was shot in the his chest and abdomen after which he was taken to the civil hospital where he underwent surgery. Two bystanders were also injured in the attack that took place on main Chakiwara Road in Karachi’s Lyari area.

A shopkeeper returned fire but the men wearing masks managed to escape the scene unhurt, reported the newspaper.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

South Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Asad Raza told Dawn that Zubair had been arrested in seven criminal cases in 2012 and was released from prison in January 2025. He also said that the police is interrogating several possible angles to the attack, including gang rivalry and personal enmity.

The attack on Zubair Baloch has raised fears of gang war reviving in Lyari. According to a social activist from Lyari, who spoke to Dawn on condition of anonymity, Zubair had recently joined a political party and had put up its flags across the neighbourhood a few months ago.

The activist also said that several gangsters who had fled to Dubai and Iran have returned following the US-Iran war raising fears of renewed gang wars.

Who is Uzair Baloch, one of the main protagonists of Dhurandhar?

Uzair Baloch, who was also the main character of widely acclaimed Bollywood movie Dhurandhar, a spy action-thriller set largely in Pakistan during the early 2000s, was the former chief of the now-defunct People’s Amn Committee, an organisation that was once deeply influential in Lyari’s political and criminal landscape.

Baloch was once considered among Karachi's most powerful gang leaders. He is currently in jail for seven cases involving murder, an armed encounter with police in 2012 and possession of explosives.

In March this year, an anti-terrorism court rejected his bail applications and he continues to remain in prison.