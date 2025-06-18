/Pakistan ‘backstabbed’ Iran, assisted US in ‘spying’ on Tehran, claim viral posts

In a development that is proof of global realignments amid the ongoing Iran-Israel war and raging global crises, viral posts on social media suggest that Pakistan may have betrayed Iran despite putting its support behind the country in its fight against Israel.

Some social media posts that have gone viral show ‘proof’ of Pakistan assisting the US in spying on Iran.

The viral posts say Pakistan has “backstabbed” Iran after initially voicing support for it over Israeli strikes.



A user said in a post on X, “Pakistan is allowing Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) of the United States to spy on Iran.”

The viral posts also share a ‘screenshot’ of BACN 11-9001 being spotted on Flightradar24.

They further suggest that the coordinates for the headquarters of Iran’s state broadcaster IRIC in Tehran for the Israeli strike on Monday were provided to the Israelis with the help of Pakistan.

There are no official confirmations on the subject as of now.

The Battlefield Airborne Communications Node (BACN) is deemed a “flying gateway.” An archived report on Forecast International says that the BACN is a “forward-deployed airborne communications relay and network-centric information among many military, federal and commercial communications systems.”

The viral posts alleging Pakistan’s potential betrayal of Iran came to light just ahead of US President Donald Trump meeting with Pakistan’s Chief of the Army Staff General Asim Munir in Washington, DC.

Munir is in America for a five-day visit with a focus on strengthening military and strategic ties between the two countries.

However, he had to face the ire of some protesters in the US who slammed him for being the “criminal dictator of Pakistan,” and supporting “fascism.”

“Pakistani-Americans in Washington, DC, are protesting outside the Four Seasons hotel, reminding General Asim Munir of the crimes he’s committed against the people of Pakistan,” said a post on PTI’s official X account.

Pak refuted Iran’s claim of assuring to drop N-bomb on Israel if it nukes Iran

Earlier this week, top Iranian officer General Mohsen Rezaei said in an interview that Pakistan would launch a nuclear attack on Israel if it started an N-bomb onslaught on Iran.

“Pakistan has assured us that if Israel uses a nuclear bomb on Iran, they will attack Israel with a nuclear bomb,” said the senior officer in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and Iran’s National Security Council member.

However, Islamabad declined the claim, and Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif denied having made any such commitment.

“Our nuclear capability is for the benefit of our people and defence of our country against the hostile designs of our enemies. We do not pursue hegemonic policies against our neighbours which are being amply demonstrated by Israel these days,” he wrote on X.