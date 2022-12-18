Pakistan: 4 cops killed after attack on police station in Lakki Marwat district

Suspected militants attacked a police station in Pakistan's Lakki Marwat district early Sunday, killing four police personnel and critically injuring four others, Associated Press reported citing the police.

Nawaz Khan, an officer of the targeted police station said the attackers used grenades and automatic weapons on the station before fleeing the scene overnight. Khan said police personnel on duty retaliated and called for reinforcement before the attackers fled the scene. Police are searching for the attackers, the officer added.

ALSO READ | Pakistan summons senior Afghan diplomat over repeated cross-border clashes

The deceased personnel were identified as Head Constable Ibrahim, Imran, Khairul Rehman, and Sabz Ali, according to a report by the Business Recorder. Their funeral prayers were held at the Lakki police line on Sunday.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack till now. However, past attacks on police personnel in the Lakki Marwat district were claimed by the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which is also known as the Pakistani Taliban.

Sunday's attack comes after the TTP in November ambushed a routine police patrol in the district's Dadewala area, killing all six police personnel.

Also in November, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a truck carrying police personnel on their way to protect polio workers near Quetta. A police officer and three family members travelling in a car nearby were killed while 23 others were injured, the Associated Press reported.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE