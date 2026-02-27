/Pak-Afghan war: China, Russia call for de-escalation; Iran offers help, Turkish FM holds talks

Several countries have called for cessation of the hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan after Kabul announced attacks across the border in retaliation to the earlier airstrikes by Islamabad. China has called for a ceasefire between Pakistan and Afghanistan, adding it is talking to both sides to try to end violent clashes that have left Beijing “deeply concerned”.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said China was “deeply concerned about the escalation of the conflict”, after Pakistan bombed major cities in Afghanistan, including the capital Kabul, on Friday, and added that China has been mediating the conflict through its own channels.

“China calls on both sides to remain calm and exercise restraint… achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible, and avoid further bloodshed,” she told a regular press briefing.

“China has consistently mediated the conflict between Pakistan and Afghanistan through its own channels and is willing to continue playing a constructive role in easing tensions.”

China’s embassies in Pakistan and Afghanistan were “working with relevant parties in both countries on this matter”, she said.

The Russian foreign ministry also called on Afghanistan and Pakistan to immediately cease attacks and resolve disagreements, according to Russia’s News agency RIA.

UN human rights chief Volker Türk also appealed for dialogue between Afghanistan and Pakistan amid border clashes and deadly airstrikes,

Iran offers to mediate, urges ‘path of dialogue’

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi cited the ‘blessed month of Ramadan’ and said it is fitting that Afghanistan and Pakistan manage and resolve their existing differences within the framework of good neighbourliness and through the path of dialogue.

The Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to provide any assistance in facilitating dialogue and strengthening understanding and cooperation between the two countries, he added.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman urges peace-seeking nations to intervene

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Pakistan, has called on peace-seeking countries in the region to diplomatically intervene to prevent a crisis between Pakistan and Afghanistan.

He stated that diplomatic efforts can pave the way for a lasting solution to the problem, and according to him, military manoeuvres are not a path to resolution but rather exacerbate the issues.

Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, also expressed grave concern over the escalation of hostilities between Pakistan and Afghanistan and open conflict between two neighbouring Muslim nations.

“Malaysia calls on both Pakistan and Afghanistan to exercise maximum restraint and to cease all military operations immediately. The legitimate security concerns of Pakistan must be addressed. Equally, the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Afghanistan must be respected. These two imperatives are not in contradiction. They can only be reconciled at the negotiating table.”