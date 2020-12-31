Over half of Chinese population believes Russia is its most important ally

Over 50 per cent of the Chinese population believes that Russia is the country's most important ally, according to a poll published in state-run the Global Times newspaper.

The poll was found that nearly 2,000 respondents are writing off China's better relations with the United States.

There was a sharp reduction in the number of people saying that ties with the US had the biggest impact on China, dropping to only 47.5 per cent, compared to 82.1 per cent when the question was asked last year.

It comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping said that his country's ties to Russia will weather all kinds of international crises.

In a clear message to US President-elect Joe Biden, Jinping had highlighted the ''strong individual value'' of the China-Russia relationship.

Beijing has become the most significant commercial partner for Moscow, and the country is the leading destination for the export of Russian commodities, and a source of more than $56 trillion in imports.

Experts believe shared political obstacles with the EU and the US appear to be playing a role in the two nations stepping towards closer and closer political ties.