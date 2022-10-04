Over 75% of dating app users experienced sexual violence in past 5 years, says report

More than 75 per cent of people using dating apps have been subjected to some sort of sexual violence in the past five years, a new study has claimed.

The figures were released on Monday following a survey by the Australian Institute of Criminology (AIC), which showed that three out of four users of dating apps faced sexual violence after using these apps. The institute surveyed 9,987 app users.

Among the most common form of behaviour reported is sexual harassment, with abusive and threatening language, followed by unsolicited sexual images.

The survey further found that sexual violence was more frequent in the case of LGBTIQ+ men and women compared to heterosexual participants.

Among the heterosexual respondents, 79 per cent of women reported some form of online violence, compared with 61 per cent of men.

At least one-third of users faced physical abuse from someone they met on an app, with 27 per cent of those reporting incidents of sexual assault or coercion, such as drink spiking, the researchers noted.

The report pointed out that a “significant proportion” of app users were exposed to online and physical sexual violence.

“This is highly concerning given the significant and potentially long-term impacts associated with these victimisation experiences,” the study said, reports AP news agency.

“These impacts include poorer health and wellbeing, including overall life satisfaction, social isolation and lower self-esteem, as well as increased risk of re-victimisation.”

The study called for urgent improvement in user experience and safety, saying that the dating apps should prioritise easier reporting processes, tougher ID verification to ban perpetrators and censorship of explicit images.

“Considering the long- and short-term implications for victim-survivors after experiencing these harmful behaviours, there is an obvious need to develop mechanisms for protecting users,” the study said.

