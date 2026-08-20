/Over 100 people dead after gold mine collapses in Central African Republic

More than 100 individuals lost their lives after an artisanal gold mine collapsed in western Central African Republic near the border with Cameroon, officials confirmed. The incident took place on Tuesday (August 18) in the village of Zamboye, located a few kilometres from Garoua-Boulai, a town in eastern Cameroon.



Following the incident, the deputy mayor of Nana-Mambere prefecture in the Central African Republic, Souleymane Bi, stated that rescuers and residents pulled 30 bodies from the collapsed mine over several hours on Wednesday, and all injured miners were receiving treatment. “It is horrible, and we are calling for help from organisations and all people of goodwill to help,” Bi said.



A local civil servant said around 40 people died at the site. “At this stage it’s difficult for us to establish a formal toll,” Baboua local official Laurent Ngon Baba told news agency AFP. A miner at the site identified as Cedric Mbango, described the incident as “catastrophic”. “The ground completely collapsed and buried people. As I speak to you, other people are still buried. Rescue attempts are under way,” he told AFP.

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Informal mining operations carry significant danger

Government spokesperson Evariste Ngamana offered condolences to the victims' families and said officials are making efforts to deliver aid and support to those impacted. Such mine collapses are a recurring problem in the Central African Republic, where thousands of people are involved in small-scale, informal mining operations that fall outside state oversight. This kind of work carries significant danger, as miners often lack adequate safety measures, making fatal accidents common.