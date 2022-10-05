Outrage over killing of Philippines journalist who was critical of president

Journalists and human rights defenders in the Philippines took to the streets after a prominent journalist, who is a critic of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr, was shot dead in his car during an ambush near his home.

Journalist Percival Mabasa, who was killed on Monday night, was the second scribe to be killed following the ascension of President Marcos, the son of the dictator Ferdinand E. Marcos, in late June, according to the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines.

Mabasa was killed outside his residential compound in the Las Pinas area of suburban Manila by two bike-borne men, Brigadier General Roderick Augustus Alba, a spokesman for Philippine National Police, said on Tuesday, reports Reuters.

In a statement, the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned Mabasa’s killing saying that “journalism remains a dangerous profession” in the country.

“That the incident took place in Metro Manila indicates how brazen the perpetrators were, and how authorities have failed to protect journalists as well as ordinary citizens from harm,” it added.

Last month, Renato “Rey” Blanco, a radio broadcaster, was stabbed to death in the central Philippines. A suspect later surrendered to the police, but no charges have been filed.

Mabasa’s family has demanded that “his cowardly assassins be brought to justice”.

Meanwhile, local police chief Jaime Santos in a statement said that he was probably targeted because of his work.

“We are not discounting the possibility that the shooting could be related to the victim’s work in media,” he was quoted as saying.

According to the journalist association, the deceased journalist had been critical of “red-tagging” – accusing someone of being a communist sympathiser – as well as online gambling operations and misinformation around martial law.

He was also an outspoken critic of former President Rodrigo Duterte and his successor Ferdinand, apart from the policies of the government and the officials.



