Sweden's prime minister said Wednesday that the outcome of the war in Ukraine will affect security in Europe for years as European leaders scramble to respond to a shock policy shift in Washington.

Advertisment

"On Ukraine, Europe and the world are currently at a crossroads. How the war against Ukraine will end will affect and shape the security of the whole of Europe for generations to come," Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson told a Stockholm press conference.

"We take this very, very seriously," Kristersson said, while noting "these are uncertain times, no doubt".

Kristersson's comments followed an emergency meeting held by French President Emmanuel Macron, who spoke to leaders of 19 countries.

Advertisment

Also read | ‘Dictator without elections’: Trump blasts Zelensky after ‘disinformation’ dig, warns Ukraine could collapse

US President Donald Trump has stunned the European Union by indicating he is ready to resume diplomacy with Vladimir Putin after three years of Russia's war against Ukraine and to discuss the fate of the pro-Western country over the heads of not only Europe but also Kyiv.

Asked by a reporter about Trump branding Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator," Kristersson responded by saying that was an "incorrect" description.

Advertisment

"President Zelensky is democratically elected. I think nobody wants elections more than Ukraine, because elections would mean that there is peace in Ukraine and that they can run their country again," the prime minister said.

Kristersson also stressed the need for Europe to rearm.

"There will have to be a dramatic rearmament both to meet Ukraine's needs and to meet European needs after some kind of peace in Ukraine," he said.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.