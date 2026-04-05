/Ousted US army chief calls for 'courageous leaders of character' in farewell message to troops

In a farewell email to the Pentagon, outgoing Army Chief of Staff General Randy George urged that US soldiers deserve nothing short of "courageous leaders of character," those willing to speak truth to power, even when it is uncomfortable. The message landed shortly after his abrupt removal by the Trump administration, amid reported disagreements over the military's role in both domestic and international policy.

"It has been the greatest privilege to serve beside you and lead soldiers in support of our country," George wrote. "I know you'll all continue to stay laser-focused on the mission, continue innovating, and relentlessly cut through the bureaucracy to get our warfighters what they need to win on the modern battlefield."

"Our soldiers are truly the best in the world. They deserve tough training and courageous leaders of character. I have no doubt you will all continue to lead with courage, character, and grit," he added.

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George, who previously served as senior military assistant to Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin from 2021 to 2022 during the Biden administration, assumed the role of Army Chief of Staff in 2023, a position that typically carries a four-year tenure.

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell confirmed the departure in a statement, saying George "will be retiring from his position as the 41st Chief of Staff of the Army effective immediately," and that the Department of Defence was grateful for his decades of service.

General Christopher LaNeve, the current Vice Chief of Staff of the Army and formerly a military aide to Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, will serve as acting Army Chief of Staff.

George's removal is part of a broader and accelerating purge of senior military leadership.

Since the outbreak of war with Iran on February 28, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth has dismissed more than a dozen high-ranking officers, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General CQ Brown, Chief of Naval Operations Admiral Lisa Franchetti, Air Force Vice Chief of Staff General James Slife, and the head of the Defence Intelligence Agency, Lieutenant General Jeffrey Kruse.