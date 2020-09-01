One out of two hand sanitizers contain harmful chemicals that can be fatal to humans: Study

A bottle of hand sanitizer can kill you instead of killing the coronavirus. According to a study, one out of two sanitizers are adulterated and, some even contain methanol, a toxic chemical.

The pandemic has given us a few companions like a face mask and a small bottle of hand sanitizer. For the anxious ones, gloves and a face shield too.

Among them all, the hand sanitizer is the most dangerous. Adulterated sanitizers can cause death. The consumer guidance society of India carried out a study and found nearly 50 per cent of hand sanitizers to be adulterated.

An adulterated sanitizer is one that does not comply with the label specifications.

That means one out of two hand sanitizer in the market is not what it claims to be and, worse it is unable to kill the coronavirus.

But, will instead kill you. Hand sanitizers are selling like never before.

So, some manufacturers are taking advantage of the panic during the pandemic.



According to the study, five hand sanitizers contained methanol. It's ethanol that's used to make hand sanitisers. The sale of ethanol is regulated.

It's impossible to obtain it without an alcohol permit. To get over this problem, manufacturers are using methanol.

Methanol is a toxic chemical. It impairs the liver, causes blindness and affects kidneys. In the case of over-exposure, it causes death.

In the US, the food and drug administration has been expanding its list of hand sanitisers that consumers should not touch.

Most of these spurious products contain methanol.