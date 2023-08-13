One killed, six injured in Donetsk after Ukrainian shelling, use of cluster munitions: Russian official

At least one civilian was killed and six others were wounded, including a 12-year-old girl, in Donetsk after an intense Ukrainian shelling and use of cluster munitions, said the Russian-installed official in the eastern Ukrainian region, on Saturday (August 12). This comes after much opposition to the United States sending cluster munitions to Ukraine.

Russian-appointed head of the region, Denis Pushilin took to Telegram and said that one civilian was killed in a district of the city of what Moscow calls Donetsk People’s Republic, since claiming to have annexed it. He added that six people were also wounded in Makiivka, which is east of Donetsk.

“In total, the enemy fired 127 rounds of ammunition at peaceful cities and regions in the republic,” said Pushilin. He also went on to claim cluster munitions were among the artillery used.

This comes amid reports of both sides using cluster munitions since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Last month, Washington sent cluster munitions to Kyiv amid protests and criticism while Ukraine has since vowed to only use them against concentrations of enemy soldiers amid its counteroffensive.

Ukraine reports ‘partial success’ in south

In its daily update, the Ukrainian military, on Saturday (August 12), said that its forces had made progress near Robotyne on the front line in the southern Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukraine also reported that there were children among those killed or wounded following a day when Russians launched six rockets, and 36 air strikes and fired 32 rocket salvo fire systems at populated areas and Ukrainian troop positions, reported Reuters.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that they had “partial success in the Robotyne area of the Zaporizhzhia region.”

Ukrainian forces continued an offensive operation in Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, said the military in its update, adding that some 33 combat clashes had taken place.

Russia vows to retaliate for Ukraine’s attack on Crimea bridge

The Russian foreign ministry condemned what it called Ukraine’s “terrorist attack” on the Crimean Bridge, adding that they put civilians’ lives at risk. “There can be no justification for such barbaric actions and they will not go unanswered,” said ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.

This comes after Russia claimed to have shot down two Ukrainian missiles over a bridge connecting Crimea, which was annexed by Moscow back in 2014. The Russian-installed governor of the Crimean peninsula said “Air defence forces shot down two enemy missiles over the Kerch Strait. The Crimean bridge was not damaged.”

20 unmanned Ukrainian drones shot down

Russia on Saturday further claimed that 20 unmanned Ukrainian drones were shot down by his officials near the Crimean peninsula where attacks by Kyiv have appeared to step up.

Air defence systems were used to down 14 drones and six more using electronic warfare, said the defence ministry on the Telegram. There were no casualties or damage, it added.

Kaluga region Governor Vladislav Shapsha also said that they also intercepted a drone in the region, which is around 150 kilometres southwest of Moscow.

At least two killed in Russian shelling of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia

According to Ukrainian officials, an elderly woman and a police officer were killed early Saturday after Russian shelling in the Kharkiv region and Zaporizhzhia.

Kharkiv governor Oleh Synehubov reported the death of a 73-year-old woman and damage to a residential building.

In a separate attack on Orikhiv town in the Zaporizhzhia region, one police officer was killed and 12 people, including four police officers, were injured, reported Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.

(With inputs from agencies)



Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on Ukraine-Russia war on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately and responsibly report ongoing developments, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

