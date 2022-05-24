On World Thyroid Day, time to get acquainted with organ's disorders  

On May 25 every year, World Thyroid Day (WTD) is observed to spread awareness about the thyroid. It also looks to highlight the importance of the timely diagnosis, treatment and prevention of the disorders related to this organ. The day is also dedicated to patients suffering from thyroid disorders and researchers engrossed in the study and treatment of these diseases worldwide. It is important to understand how thyroid disorders affect patients and what can be done to alleviate their pain.

Let’s first get to know about thyroid.

What is Thyroid?

The butterfly-shaped gland, which is located inside throat, is called thyroid. It produces T3 (Thyroxine) and T4 (Triiodothyronine) and regulates the metabolism of body. The abnormalities of this gland can cause improper functioning of body systems.

Thyroid disorders

The disorders related to thyroid are common in the world. It can happen to people of all ages. The fall in release of thyroid hormone can lead to sudden weight gain, which is called hypothyroidism. The rise in the release can result in unintentional weight loss or hyperthyroidism.

A disorder can happen due to various factors like inflammation of the thyroid gland, iodine deficiency, cancerous tumours, etc. So, World Thyroid Day is an opportune moment to get to know about thyroid and its disorders as it is highly important in many ways.

