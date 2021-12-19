Omicron cases surge in UK is hinting towards a new wave

The UK reported a massive surge in Omicron cases as the number has reached nearly 25,000. As per reports by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), seven people who were believed to have had the Omicron variant died on Thursday. There was also an increase in the number of admissions to the hospital who were infected by the variant.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan declared a "major incident," calling for closer coordination between public agencies and central government support.

This came in as Covid hospitalisations in the city surged by 30 per cent this week. He said health worker absences had also increased.

"This is a statement of how serious things are," he said.

Meanwhile, scientific advisors to Britain's government has said that it was "almost certain" that thousands of people are being infected with the new Omicron variant every day.

The Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies said, "Currently observed numbers of Omicron infections admitted to hospital in the UK are probably around one-tenth of the true number because the data lags of hospital reporting."

PM Boris Johnson had announced "Plan B" to battle the spread of the virus.

The UK government had made masks mandatory in public transport and in shops and imposed mandatory Covid tests for travellers arriving in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies)