Older women highly likely to suffer broken heart syndrome than young men, women, says study

If one goes by a new study, middle-aged and older women are around 10 times more likely to get diagnosed with broken heart syndrome than younger women or men of any age.

The rare condition has become common and has been rising steadily well before Covid pandemic, said the research.

According to the study published in the American Heart Association’s journal, the painful feeling now comes with a severe diagnosis.

This study shows how heart and brain react together when things like anxiety or stress are present.

The broken heart syndrome or Takotsubo syndrome can also mirror a heart attack leading to chest pains and shortness of breath after the heart muscles weaken.

Dr Susan Cheng, a researcher at Smidt Heart Institute, Cedars-Sinai in California, US, who led the study, said, “It is triggered by stress or loss and can lead to long-term heart injury and impaired heart function. It generally happens after a severe emotional or physical event, such as a break-up, car accident or even a surprise birthday party.”

The study revealed that men and women alike have experienced broken heart syndrome at rising rates in recent years, while women from the age of 50 to 74 years have seen the highest hike.

From 2006 to 2017, 135,463 cases of broken heart syndrome were reported in the United States. Around 88.3 per cent of these cases were in older women.

