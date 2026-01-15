/Oil prices plunge nearly 3% after Trump says Iran protest killings have stopped | Markets react

Oil prices late on Thursday (Jan 15) dropped by three per cent following US President Donald Trump's comments that Iran's security forces had stopped killing protesters. West Texas Intermediate dropped 3.0 per cent to $60.16 per barrel while Brent crude was down 2.93 per cent to $64.57.

What did Trump say?

Speaking at the White House on Wednesday (Jan 14), Trump said he had received assurances from what he described as "very important sources on the other side" that the violent crackdown on demonstrations had stopped and that planned executions would not go ahead. He offered no further details and stressed that the information had not yet been independently confirmed.

"They've said the killing has stopped and the executions won't take place," Trump said. "There were supposed to be a lot of executions today, and that the executions won't take place -- and we're going to find out."

However, when pressed on whether US military action in Iran was now off the table, Trump struck a cautious note and said, "We're going to watch it and see what the process is".

Oil prices experience volatility amid Iran-US tensions