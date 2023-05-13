'Not happening': Democrat leader on Black residents receiving millions in reparations in California

California's Democratic state Senator Steven Bradford has given a stark reality check to the African Americans in the state who were hoping to receive massive reparation payments. Bradford, who served on the California Reparations Task Force that recommended the state pay up to $1.2 million in reparations to each eligible Black resident said people should keep their 'expectations' in check.

Bradford said “anything’s possible if the money’s there,” but remained “realistic” that it could be difficult to garner enough support.

“I don’t want to set folks’ expectations and hopes up that they’re going to be getting, you know, seven-figure checks,” Bradford said in an interview. “That’s just not happening.”

He added that lawmakers had not even debated where the money for the reparation payment would come from.

Notably, Bradford is not the only Democrat leader casting aspersions over the reparation payments. Reportedly, California Governor Gavin Newsom has also refused to lend his support to the initiative.

"Dealing with that legacy is about much more than cash payments. Many of the recommendations put forward by the Task Force are critical action items we’ve already been hard at work addressing," Newsom told Fox News Digital.

"Breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility - all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond. This work must continue," he added.

The Democrat leader, however, applauded the work of the task force and said his administration will continue the process of healing.

Disappointed by the comments of Democrat leaders, Los Angeles resident and reparations activist Marcus Champion remarked, “That is not the way you come to the table to pay a historic debt. That is not the way that you come to the table in any type of negotiation. Start as high as you possibly can, and then work from there.” Proposals approved by the task force Last week, a nine-member Reparation Task Force, formed nearly two years ago, met in Oakland and gave final approval to the list of proposals which will now head to the state lawmakers to be considered for legislation.

Among the list of approvals granted by the task force is a public apology, acknowledging the state’s responsibility for past wrongs and promising that it will not repeat them.

However, the biggest talking point has been the reparation money that the exchequer might owe to the Black residents if the proposal is turned into a law.

According to some reports, the proposal, if implemented, could cost as much as $800 billion (2.5 times the annual budget of California) for decades of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination.

(With inputs from agencies)