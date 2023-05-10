California Governor Newsom refuses to back reparations proposal for Black residents

Couple of days after a California panel voted to approve millions in reparations for Black residents in the state, Democrat governor Gavin Newsom has refused to lend his support to the initiative.

Newsom said the reparations, meant to take responsibility for the country and state's apathy towards its Black residents in the past, was 'much more than cash payments'.

"Dealing with that legacy is about much more than cash payments. Many of the recommendations put forward by the Task Force are critical action items we’ve already been hard at work addressing," Newson told Fox News Digital.

"Breaking down barriers to vote, bolstering resources to address hate, enacting sweeping law enforcement and justice reforms to build trust and safety, strengthening economic mobility - all while investing billions to root out disparities and improve equity in housing, education, healthcare, and well beyond. This work must continue," he added.

The Democrat leader, however, applauded the work of the task force and said his administration will continue the process of healing.

"The Reparations Task Force’s independent findings and recommendations are a milestone in our bipartisan effort to advance justice and promote healing. This has been an important process, and we should continue to work as a nation to reconcile our original sin of slavery and understand how that history has shaped our country."

× Proposals approved by the task force Notably, last week, a nine-member Reparation Task Force, formed nearly two years ago, met in Oakland and gave final approval to the list of proposals which will now head to the state lawmakers to be considered for legislation.

Among the list of approvals granted by the task force is a public apology, acknowledging the state’s responsibility for past wrongs and promising that it will not repeat them.

However, the biggest talking point has been the reparation money that the exchequer might owe to the Black residents if the proposal is turned into a law.

According to some reports, the proposal, if implemented, could cost as much as $800 billion (2.5 times the annual budget of California) for decades of over-policing, disproportionate incarceration and housing discrimination.

A New York Times report stated that eligible Black Californians could receive up to $148,099, with the estimate based on the figure of $3,366 for each year they lived in California from the early 1930s to the late 1970s when discriminatory practices were at their peak.

