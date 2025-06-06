/North Korea refloats destroyer that capsized during launch, to be fully restored

Two weeks after the failed launch of a warship, North Korea siad it has successfully refloated the new destroyer that capsized upon launch. The damaged vessel will be moved to a dry dock in a different shipyard for repairs and is expected to be fully restored before a ruling party meeting later this month, reported the state media.

“After restoring the balance of the destroyer early in June, the team moored it at the pier by safely conducting its end launching on Thursday afternoon,” the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, as reported by CNN.

The failed launch of the 5,000-tonne destroyer had drawn harsh criticism from the country's leader Kim Jong Un.

Kim, who witnessed the failed launch had, criticised the incident as a "criminal act" that "severely damaged the [country's] dignity and pride".

The damaged ship was believed to have capabilities similar to those of North Korea’s first destroyer, the Choe Hyon-ho, which was unveiled late last month in what Kim called a “breakthrough” in modernizing his naval forces.

A 5,000-ton pride of North Korea’s navy dramatically tipped over during its ceremonial launch and collapsed onto its side while KIm Jong-Un watched over.

KCNA in a rare admission of failure had said that the malfunction in the launch mechanism caused 5,000-ton destroyer to slide prematurely into the water, crushing parts of the hull and leaving the bow stranded on the shipway.