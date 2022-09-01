North Korea plans to send military labour to Russian-occupied areas in east Ukraine

As the Ukraine war enters its seventh month, North Korea is providing assistance to help restore Russian-occupied areas in the east. Senior Russian officials, in an interview, publicly support this initiative because they foresee cheap and tenacious labour that might be placed under gruelling conditions.

At a recent meeting of North Korea's ambassador to Russia and two envoys from the Donbas region, they expressed optimism about cooperation in the field of labour migration and cited easing pandemic restrictions as a justification.

However, employing North Koreans in Donbas would undoubtedly violate the UN Security Council's restrictions imposed on the former due to its nuclear missile programs, complicating US-led nuclear international disarmament efforts.

The labour exports will also support a longer North Korea plan to cooperate with China along with Russia in developing an alliance meant to lessen the American influence in Asia. The former already offered to contribute to the reconstruction of the district in Donbas.

However, in 2017, Russia supported the UNSC’s sanctions on North Korea as a result of the country’s IBM test, which required member nations to remove North Korea from their territories.

The US predicted that nearly 100,000 North Koreans were arranged in Russia, China, Europe and South Asia. This idea of using North Korean labourers works a great deal for Russia, as it produces high-quality work and is very affordable. And these labour exports brought North Korea hundreds of millions of dollars.

The experts believe Russia appears to undermine those sanctions as it deals with a pressure campaign led by the US to isolate its economy over the aggression in Ukraine. This is because the western sanctions imposed on Russia have left it cash-strapped.

