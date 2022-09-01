Despite US opposition, Russia holds Vostok-2022 war games with China, India, other nations

Russian President Vladimir Putin is resisting attempts made by the US and its allies to isolate his country over its invasion of Ukraine by organising significant military drills along with China, India and others.

The week-long Vostok-2022 war games, which began on Thursday in Russia, include naval drills in the sea and are anticipated to involve over 50,000 soldiers and 5,000 pieces of military equipment and weapons. The Shanghai Cooperation Organisation and Russia’s Collective Security Treaty are taking part in the routine drills, Bloomberg reported.

However, when it comes to India, it previously refrained from participating in the drills and taking Russia’s side in the conflict, but due to its dependency on Moscow for armaments and concerns with border issues with China and Pakistan, it is expected that India will send 75-member team for drills. The US, on the other side, is wooing India as its defence partner and pleading with it not to go against UN sanctions against Russia.

But, during the UNSC’s procedural vote last week, India voted against Russia for the first time and also suspended plans to jointly develop helicopters and other deals with Russia.

On the other hand, China refused to criticise Russia for its invasion and also opposed UN sanctions against it. China’s army, navy, and air force participated in drills, the defence ministry said. The country also provided Russia with technology and military supplies despite the risk of US secondary sanctions.

Countries like Syria, Algeria, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia, and Tajikistan, along with others, are also participating in the war games.

