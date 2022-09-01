IAEA wants 'permanent presence' at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant to avoid 'nuclear accident'

In order to prevent "a nuclear accident" at the facility on the front lines of the conflict, UN inspectors said on Wednesday that they will work to establish a permanent presence at a plant in southern Ukraine controlled by Russia.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of 14 people is scheduled to reach the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power station, which is located inside of Russian-controlled territory, on Thursday.

After travelling from Kyiv to the city of Zaporizhzhia, IAEA director general Rafael Grossi told reporters, "My mission is... to prevent a nuclear accident and preserve the largest nuclear power plant in Europe."

"We are preparing for the real work which begins tomorrow," he said. "We are going to try to establish a permanent presence for the agency."

The fate of the plant on the banks of the Dnipro River is causing widespread worry, and on Wednesday, further shelling hit the village next to Europe's largest nuclear reactor.

Evhen Yevtushenko, a military official in the area, claimed on Wednesday morning that "the Russian army is shelling Energodar," the town next to the facility with a pre-war population of 50,000.

Attacks in the area have been routinely blamed on both sides.

Mayor Dmytro Orlov posted images of the damaged building with a hole punched into its side on Telegram, writing that one of the rounds struck Energodar's municipal council.

Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said on Facebook that "the Russian occupying forces must stop shelling the corridors to be used by the IAEA mission and not obstruct its activities at the plant."

(with inputs from agencies)