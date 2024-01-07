North Korea conducts live-fire drills near maritime border on third consecutive day

North Korea on Sunday (Jan 7) conducted live-fire exercises on its western coast, Seoul's military released a statement saying.

This was the third consecutive day of military drills conducted by Pyongyang near its disputed maritime border with the South.

Seoul's army said that North Korea had "conducted artillery fire with over 90 rounds north of Yeonpyeong island from 1600 to 1710 (0400 to 0510 GMT) today".

"We issue a stern warning that North Korea's repeated artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone poses a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and escalates tensions and strongly urge that it be stopped immediately."

South Korea had warned the residents on the border island of Yeonpyeong to stay indoors.

"North Korean gunfire is currently being heard," stated a text message that was sent to all residents on Sunday afternoon, as per news agency AFP.

"Troops on Yeonpyeong Island are currently responding, but residents are advised to be careful of outdoor activities," the message said.

North Korea fired artillery rounds in the same vicinity on Friday and Saturday, close to the thinly populated islands of Yeonpyeong and Baengnyeong, which are located just south of the de facto sea boundary between the two sides.

"North Korean forces conducted artillery fire with over 60 rounds" northwest of Yeonpyeong Island on Saturday afternoon, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

North Korea's shells, on Friday as well as on Saturday, landed in a buffer zone that was created under a 2018 deal aimed at reducing tensions between the two sides.

The military accord fell apart in November last year after Pyongyang launched a spy satellite.

Seoul's military said Saturday that "the repeated artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone by North Korea poses a threat to the peace on the Korean Peninsula and escalates tensions".

"North Korea, following its claim of the complete nullification of the 'September 19 Military Agreement', continues to threaten our citizens with ongoing artillery fire within the prohibited hostile act zone," the JCS said, referring to the 2018 deal.

"In response, our military will take appropriate measures," it said.

Live-fire drills 'natural response' to South Korea threats, says North

Pyongyang after firing more than 200 artillery shots on Friday (Jan 5) said that the live-fire exercises were a "natural response and countermeasure" to South Korean drills, condemning Seoul's claim that it had threatened peace on the Korean Peninsula.

North Korea released a statement saying that its drills did "not even have any indirect impact on Baengnyeong Island and Yeonpyeong Island", where residents were told to evacuate by local authorities, according to KCNA's report.

South Korean defence ministry, condemned the fire drills calling it a "provocative act" and urged North to stop, warning Seoul would take "appropriate measures" in response.

"We gravely warn that the entire responsibility of such crisis-escalating situations lies with North Korea and strongly urge for its immediate halt," Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) spokesperson Col. Lee Sung-jun said in a press conference.

"Under close coordination between South Korea and the United States, our military is tracking and monitoring related activity, and will conduct corresponding measures to North Korea's provocations."