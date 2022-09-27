Nord Stream leak: Powerful blasts recorded in leakage areas

Powerful blasts have been registered in the areas of Nord Stream leak by seismologists in Denmark and Sweden. Sweden's National Seismology Centre (SNSN) at Uppsala University has confirmed this to public broadcaster SVT.

"There is no doubt that these were explosions," SNSN seismologist Bjorn Lund told SVT.

Nord Stream 1 and 2 are major pipelines that transmit gas from west Siberia in Russia to Europe. The pipelines have been a major focus of geopolitical tension as Russia chose to reduce gas supply as a retaliation to western sanctions in the wake of Ukraine war.

On Tuesday (September 27), Scandinavian authorities reported leaks in the vital pipelines. There are suggestions of sabotage voiced by several countries.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Pekov, when asked about possibility of sabotage, said, "it is impossible to exclude any options".

Possibility of sabotage was also mentioned by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

"It's an unusual situation, to have three leaks a distance from each other. That's why it's hard to imagine that it's accidental", Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told Danish media during a visit to Poland.

The European Commission, however, has said that it was premature to speculate on the cause of leaks.

"Obviously any act of sabotage on any infrastructure is something that we we would condemn," EU Commission chief spokesman Eric Mamer told a regular news briefing.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE