Donald Trump's tariffs look set to hit the supply of various brands that ship to the United States. Several luxury car and watch brands, besides some toy companies, are halting the export of their products to the country because of the massive tariffs. Trump has slapped a baseline tariff of 10 per cent on many countries. For countries that levy high tariffs on US goods entering their region, the percentages are much worse.

Advertisment

No Jags and Rovers in the US

America might soon fight itself empty of various brands who do not want to ship goods to the US because of the high tariffs, the New York Post reported. The luxury car market is the first to be hit, with Jaguar, Range Rover and Land Rover vehicles, all made in the United Kingdom, putting the brakes on sending their items to the US until the matter is resolved.

Also Read: Decoding the global market shock amid Trump tariffs

Advertisment

Jaguar Land Rover is owned by India's Tata Motors and has confirmed the temporary suspension. "As we work to address the new trading terms with our business partners, we are taking some short-term actions, including a shipment pause in April, as we develop our mid- to longer-term plans," JLR said in a statement.

Luxury Swiss watches held back

Next on the list are luxury Swiss watches that have held back on shipping their products to the US, hoping to find a resolution. Rolex, Breitling and Audemars Piguet have halted shipping their goods, The Post reported. Erik Boneta, a businessman who sells luxury watches through his company Boneta, Inc., told the publication.

Advertisment

Also Read: How fake news of Trump's '90-day pause in tariffs' shook stock market

Notably, the tariffs being levied on these goods are 31 per cent. However, Boneta said the Swiss are not going to take any decision in a hurry and won't make the shipping decision official soon. But if the tariffs stay in place, either the cost of making them or the final price paid by the consumers will be affected.

Popular toys to vanish from the shelves soon

Several major toys made by Basic Fun, a company based in Boca Raton, Florida, will soon dwindle in the US markets as they are manufactured in China. Shipments of toys such as Tonka Trucks, Care Bears, K’nex, and Lincoln Logs have been halted, and the effects will likely start becoming visible by July.

Also Read: Trump orders removal of White House 'witness tree'

Trump has slapped China with a 54 per cent tariff, including earlier tariffs. Beijing responded with a 34 per cent retaliatory tariff, angering Trump, who has threatened to levy another 50 per cent tariff, taking the total tariffs to 104 per cent.

Also Read: South Africa mulls more trade with India, China; Trump 'not looking' to pause tariffs despite chaos

Jay Foreman, the CEO of Basic Fun, told The Post, "It’s one thing to try to absorb or pass along 10 per cent to 20 per cent, but 54 per cent to 104 percent is impossible. The consumer will just shut down, as will global trade."

Nintendo Switch 2 pre-orders halted

Gamers won't be able to get their hands on the Nintendo Switch 2 that is set for a global launch on June 5. Nintendo is not shipping pre-orders for Switch 2, which is made in Japan and will be subject to a 24 per cent tariff. The Verge reported the company as saying that pre-orders are being held "to assess the potential impact of tariffs and evolving market conditions."