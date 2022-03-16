Nine out of ten Ukrainians could be pushed into poverty if war continues: UNDP

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) has warned that nine out of ten Ukrainians could face extreme economic vulnerability if the Russian war goes on for another year.

The early projection released by the UNDP on Wednesday stated that the ongoing conflict can undo 18 years of socio-economic achievements, with almost one-third of the population living below the poverty line and a further 62 per cent at high risk of falling into poverty within the next twelve months.

“The war in Ukraine is causing unimaginable human suffering with a tragic loss of life and the displacement of millions of people. While the need for immediate humanitarian assistance to Ukrainians is of the utmost importance, the acute development impacts of a protracted war are now becoming more apparent,” said UNDP Administrator, Achim Steiner on the official website.

“An alarming economic decline, and the suffering and hardship it will bring to an already traumatised population must now come into sharper focus. There is still time to halt this grim trajectory.”

Before the launch of the Russian invasion, an estimated 2 per cent of Ukrainians lived under the poverty line, but the situation will get worse if the conflict goes on, according to Steiner.

"We estimate that up to 18 years of development gains of Ukraine could simply be wiped out in a matter of 12 to 18 months," Steiner said in an interview with Reuters.

Earlier, Ukraine’s government economic adviser Oleg Ustenko said that the Russian forces have destroyed $100bn worth of infrastructure, buildings, roads, bridges, hospitals, schools, and other physical assets.

It was further stated that 50 per cent of Ukrainian businesses had shut down completely.

