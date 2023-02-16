Nikki Haley takes a jibe at Trump in her first presidential campaign speech

Nikki Haley, who threw her hat into the 2024 Presidential race ring a few days back, has kickstarted her presidential nomination campaign with a veiled attack on former president and her ex-boss Donald Trump. During a speech in Charleston, Nikki Haley called on Republicans to move on from "stale ideas" and "faded names," apparently taking a dig at Trump. The Charleston gathering was her first stop on Wednesday in a campaign for the 2024 presidential nomination.

The 51-year-old former South Carolina governor, Nikki Haley, is only the second Republican to have announced a presidential run, following Trump. "We are more than ready for a new generation to lead us into the future," Haley told the sea of supporters who had gathered to hear her in Charleston. Nikki Haley did reference Trump during her speech, but only once. Haley used to be Trump's top UN envoy during his tenure as president and she sought to highlight her foreign policy experience during the speech. Talking about dealing with US foes, Haley vowed tough action against US adversaries such as Iran, North Korea and China.

The other issues that Nikki Haley raised during her Charleston speech included border security, spending bills authorised by Democrats in Congress and the recent incursion into US airspace of a Chinese spy balloon.



What are Nikki Haley's chances of winning the Republican nomination?

Nikki Haley is upbeat going into the nomination battle. However, things aren't expected to be as easy for her as she faces tough competition from some big names. The biggest competition is expected to come from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who will also be a huge competition for Trump, who is the other Republican to have announced a presidential run. Former Vice President Mike Pence and South Carolinian US Senator Tim Scott are Nikki Haley's other rivals.

Who is Nikki Haley?

Born Nimarata Nikki Randhawa, Nikki Haley is the daughter of immigrants Indian Punjabi Sikh Ajit Singh Randhawa and Raj Kaur Randhawa. Her father used to work as a professor at Punjab Agricultural University. Her mother has a degree in law from the Delhi University. Nikki Haley's father moved to Canada after he received a scholarship before moving to South Carolina in the US.

