Nikki Haley slams Biden administration, says China preparing for war against US

United States presidential contender Nikki Haley issued a warning on Sunday (July 2) over China's ramped-up military aggression. Haley said that a country is ahead of the US in a number of key aspects.

As she appeared on "Fox News Sunday," Haley slammed the Biden administration for giving priority to the woke agenda of the US military, while China prepared for war.

As mentioned in the report, the presidential contender argued that there's a need to focus on China's growth both economically and militarily — and a responsible administration would do so.

Haley told host, Shannon Bream, "China has been preparing for war with us for decades. And the way we have to deal with China is [to] not look at it tomorrow, because if we keep waiting to deal with them tomorrow, they will deal with us today."

"If you look at the military situation, they now have the largest naval fleet in the world. They have 340 ships, we have 293. They're going to have 400 In two years, we won't even have 350 in two decades. They have started developing hypersonic missiles," she said.

"We're just now getting started. They are modernizing their military, our military's taking gender pronoun classes," she continued. "Look at what they're doing on cyber, artificial intelligence, space – they're ahead of us," she added.

Haley has been vocal about the issues when it comes to the US-China ties as she has called for a more direct way to address the Chinese threat. During her speech last week, she spoke on the issue and said that China is the "most dangerous foreign threat we have faced since the Second World War".

"China is much more than a mere ‘competitor.’ Communist China is an enemy. We have to stop wasting time," she said, further adding that she would put an end to China buying up US farmland and, if necessary she would also end normal economic ties with Beijing so that the flow of fentanyl across the US-Mexico border gets halted.

Watch: Global warming heating up land & sea as earth's temperature rises × Also read: PwC sacks senior execs after tax scandal in Australia Yellen's visit to China The US confirmed Sunday that Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit Beijing this week. The visit has been scheduled amid escalating tensions between US and China as relations continue to deteriorate since earlier this year. However, both nations say they are focused on mending ties as Yellen would become the second member of Joe Biden's cabinet to visit Beijing in recent weeks.

The Treasury Department said in a statement that the trip is scheduled for July 6-9 and the secretary is expected to raise with her counterparts the importance for both countries "to responsibly manage our relationship, communicate directly about areas of concern, and work together to address global challenges".

(With inputs from agencies)

