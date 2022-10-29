Newly appointed Zulu monarch formally handed certificate of recognition by S African President

The newly appointed Zulu monarch, King Msizulu kaZwelinthini has been formally handed a certificate of recognition by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. The ceremony which took place in Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province, saw scores of supporters celebrating their King.

Thousands of Zulu men, women, and children, from all over the country clad in their colourful traditional attire, flocked to Moses Mabhida stadium singing and dancing to witness King Msizulu KaZwelithini receive his certificate of recognition. Songs of praise for the Zulu King could be heard far and wide.

President Cyril Ramaphosa handed a certificate to the King to formally recognize him as the head of the Zulu nation.

The King is regarded as a public servant and in order to have the benefits - which include government funding and protection - he must have been recognised by the President in terms of Section 8(3)(a) and (b) of the Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act.

"Today we are here to witness a new epoch in the history of AmaZulu. As President of the Republic, I am here to hand over the certificate of recognition to His Majesty, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. I do so to fulfil my duty under our Constitution, which affirms the role of our kings and queens," Ramaphosa told the gathering at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal province.

The last time the AmaZulu nation witnessed the coronation was 51 years ago.

King Misuzulu Kazwelithini is the 9th monarch of the Zulu nation, the country's largest and most powerful ethnic group.

The throne became vacant following the passing of the longest-serving Zulu Monarch, Goodwill Zwelithini on 12 March 2021. He left behind six wives and at least 28 children.

Misuzulu is the first son of Zwelithini’s third wife, who he designated as regent in his will.

After the passing of king Goodwill Zwelinthini, a royal feud soon ensued on who the successor should be. This state coronation will also put an end to the embarrassing family battle moving forward.

Addressing his people and the delegates, Misuzulu said that history had chosen him this time and he vowed to look after his people and preserve Zulu culture and tradition.

"Today I am addressing you and the world....for the hope and future for the Zulus...I understand history has chosen me as Zulu and others are facing several challenges...I also understand the hand of history has chosen me....upon my arrival at oral, I promised to usher you...I will walk this journey with you," the monarch said.

The state coronation was attended by Monarchs from at least eight African countries, international delegates, former heads of state, and politicians, amongst many others.

The Zulu people displayed a spectacular culture and thousands came to attendance. It is now hoped that the royal family feud will rest in bed and the Zulu nation will unite and hold its fort.