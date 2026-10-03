At least nine people, including children, have been injured after a car crashed into a crowd gathered in Newcastle, Australia, to farewell the Knights team bus ahead of the NRL grand final on Saturday (Oct 3). Two people were critically injured, according to reports.

New South Wales police said emergency services were called to Newcastle Link Road, at the Transfield Drive roundabout in Wallsend, at about 9.30 am on Saturday after a vehicle struck multiple people. The driver was arrested at the scene. “Several people have been injured and are currently receiving treatment at the scene,” police said.

Driver allegedly lost control while revving car

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Newcastle Mayor Gavin Morris told the ABC that the driver was a Knights supporter who appeared to have lost control of the vehicle while revving its engine shortly before the team arrived. “It appears that he’s lost control of the car, and he’s gone into the crowd,” Morris said, adding that about nine people had been injured, including children. He said the incident was under investigation and that the driver was in police custody.

Video emerges of moments before crash

Footage shared on social media appeared to show the car being driven quickly around the roundabout shortly before the crash. Other images showed the vehicle on a footpath afterwards.

Witness Dylan Prior told ABC News that the car had been “revving a bit” before it struck the crowd. “I saw some young kids go flying, and people running to help the victims,” he said. “Everyone was yelling and hysterical, yelling at the driver. They were screaming for help.”

Knights change procession route

Newcastle Link Road was closed in both directions following the crash, forcing organisers to divert the Knights’ grand final procession. The club said in an Instagram story that it had changed the route and apologised to fans who may have missed the chance to farewell the team. “Public safety is our priority,” the club said.

Police have meanwhile appealed to fans to leave the area as emergency services responded and the incident remained under investigation.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese shares condolences after “horrible accident”

In a post on X, Australian PM Anthony Albanese shared his condolences and said that his “thoughts are with everyone injured or involved in the horrible incident this morning in Newcastle.” He also thanked emergency services and police “for responding so quickly, and their ongoing work in treating the injured.”