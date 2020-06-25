Newborn Mexican triplets test COVID-19 positive, parents do not

In an unprecedented development, newborn triplets in Mexico tested positive for coronavirus even though their parents did not contact the virus.

Mexican health authorities said that the triplets - two boys and a girl - were tested four hours after being born on June 17. The parents who were earlier suspected to be asymptomatic carriers showed negative test results.

A group of medical experts are now investigating the "unheard" case. Two babies are now in stable condition, health authorities said, however, the third, a boy, is being treated for a respiratory condition.

Newborns have been known to catch the virus after birth if they have been in close contact with an infected person. Reports say experts are now trying to find out whether the virus was passed on to the babies through the mother's placenta during pregnancy. The official report of the medical experts is awaited.

Mexico is the second hardest-hit country in Latin America to be hit by the virus after Brazil. Mexico currently has over 191,000 coronavirus cases and over 23,000 deaths.

Chile has nearly doubled its reported coronavirus death toll since last weekend to 7,144 with the virus taking a firm grim in South America.

Peru topped 250,000 cases of coronavirus, with 7,861 deaths recently.

