New Zealand’s ‘refugee’ lawmaker resigns over shoplifting allegations

A New Zealand Green Party parliamentarian has resigned from her position with immediate effect after she was accused of shoplifting from a high-end clothing store in Auckland.

Golriz Ghahraman, the first refugee to be elected to New Zealand's parliament in 2017, announced her resignation on Tuesday (Jan 16) and made her first public comments since the controversy first surfaced last week.

Ghahraman, a former lawyer, said her actions were unjustified and that she wasn't using her mental health as an excuse to justify the shoplifting act.

“It is clear to me that my mental health is being badly affected by the stresses relating to my work. This has led me to act in ways that are completely out of character. I am not trying to excuse my actions, but I do want to explain them," said Ghahraman.

“People should, rightly, expect the highest standards of behaviour from their elected representatives. I fell short. I’m sorry.”

Ghahraman added that she would be focusing on her recovery and attempt to find other ways to work "for positive change in the world".

“I don’t want to hide behind my mental health problems, and I take full responsibility for my actions which I deeply regret.”

Green Party co-leaders Marama Davidson and James Shaw also released a statement on Ghahraman's departure.

“We are deeply sorry to see Ms Ghahraman leave under these circumstances and we wish her all the best for the future,” they said.

The allegations were first levelled by Newstalk ZB Plus, which claimed that Ghahraman indulged in shoplifting from Scotties Boutique, a store specialising in luxury brands in the Auckland suburb of Ponsonby.

The Green Party released a statement the next day, acknowledging it was aware of the allegations and working with the store to "better understand" the situation and address it.

“Green MPs are expected to maintain high standards of public behaviour. Ms Ghahraman will stand aside from all portfolio responsibilities until the matter is resolved."

Before entering the world of politics, Ghahraman worked as a criminal and human rights lawyer, including for UN tribunals in Rwanda, Cambodia and The Hague.