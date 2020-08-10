New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Hindu temple in Auckland ahead of national elections

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited a Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national election scheduled in September. She also relished an Indian vegetarian meal, which included Puri, Chhole and Daal.

Ardern visited the temple on Thursday last week. She was also captured removing her boots outside the temple.

Several pictures and videos of the politician’s visit to the temple have been shared online by the Indian diaspora, including Muktesh Pardeshi, the Indian envoy to New Zealand.

“Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand @jacindaardern at @indiannewslink event on Aug 6, 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal,” Indian High Commissioner to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi tweeted on Saturday.

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020 ×

Prime Minister of New Zealand @jacindaardern visited Radha Krishna Hindu Temple on Aug 6. Indian envoy @MukteshPardeshi was also present on the occasion. She had an Indian vegetarian meal of Puri, Chhole & Dal. 5% Indians in NZ presently and Hindi is 4th largest spoken language. pic.twitter.com/WTccz4LlLd — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 8, 2020 ×

She also participated in the prayers.

A video of the politician taking part in the rituals and having prasad was shared by the official Facebook page of the temple.

New Zealand will hold elections on September 19, in which Ardern looks set to win in view of the global praise for her leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.