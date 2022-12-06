New Zealand: Anti-Covid vax parents delay critical heart surgery for infant as they seek unvaccinated blood

A four-month-old baby in New Zealand facing severe pulmonary valve stenosis—a dangerously narrow heart valve—is finding it difficult to get critical heart surgery as the parents don’t want the doctors to use the blood of vaccinated people for the procedure.

The boy’s parents want the operation to proceed immediately but want “safe blood” to be used as they believe that the Covid vaccine is “experimental”.

“We want the surgery to go ahead straight away, as soon as they can schedule it to happen, but we are hugely concerned about the blood that they are going to use,” Metro newspaper quoted the infant’s mother as saying.

The New Zealand health agency, Te Whatu Ora, has refused the parent’s request and urged the high court in Auckland to intervene.

They want the guardianship of the baby to be granted to the agency so that they can perform the critical heart surgery without interference from the parents, who have been influenced by vaccine misinformation.

The high court will decide on Tuesday whether to grant temporary guardianship of the baby to Te Whatu Ora.

The parents, who have not been named to protect the identity of their child, have south the help of lawyer Sue Grey, who is a prominent anti-vaxxer.

The parents said that they have the rights to seek the best interests of the baby and claimed that they have already arranged 30 unvaccinated paediatric donors who have been approved by a blood bank.

Legal experts told the New York Times that in such cases parents don’t have absolute rights, adding that the court would always prefer to rule for what’s best for the well-being of the child”.

(With inputs from agencies)