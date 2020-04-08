New York records new death toll peak as Governor Cuomo says 'curve flattening'

New York on Wednesday recorded the highest one-day toll due to coronavirus even as authorities said the "curve is flattening".

Governor Andrew Cuomo said 779 people had died in the last 24 hours adding that the numbers "seem to stabilizing".

731 people had died due to COVID-19 a day earlier. New York has now recorded 6,268 deaths due to the deadly virus.

The United States has recorded over 12,800 deaths so far with at least 400,000 infected with the virus.

"We are flattening the curve," Governor Cuomo said while asserting that that social confinement orders were working. Cuomo said the death toll was high because people put on ventilators when hospitalization rates were high in previous weeks were now passing away.

"It's not a time to get complacent. It's not a time to do anything different than where we've been doing," Cuomo said, adding," We are in the midst of it. We're not through it. It's not over."

Meanwhile, Wall Street stocks opened on a high on Wednesday amid the death toll numbers and hopes of measures of propping up the economy. The Dow Jones Industrial Average stood at 22,939.55, up 1.3 per cent in early trade.

