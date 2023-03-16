New York, New England partly buried under snow; flight disruptions continue

The northeast of the United States continues to remain under the grip of nor’easter – a stormy weather condition created by a mix of heavy snowfall and strong gusts. From New York through New England, heavy snow has hit the lives and lifelines in the regions with widespread flight disruptions.

New York, New England snow forecast

According to the National Weather Service, an additional 1 to 4 inches of snowfall is expected on March 16. On March 15, parts of the region went under more than 2 feet of snow.

While the snowfall is expected to wane overnight, gusts as well as the strong winds of up to 50 miles per hour (80 kilometres per hour) are forecast to blow the northeastern United States throughout March 16.

Meanwhile, in New York's Moriah and Stony Creek, people reported snowfall of 36 inches in the intervening night of March 14 and March 15.

Extensive flight disruptions

On March 14, over 2,000 flights within, into or out of the United States were cancelled. More than 6,000 additional flights were delayed over March 15. The situation is likely to normalise by the weekend, according to the Department of Transportation's dashboards.

New York, New England snowstorms: Widespread power outages reported

According to PowerOutage.us, about 200,000 houses and businesses in the northeastern United States were without power as of the morning of March 15. Additional power outages are expected on March 16. In New York, about 40,000 residences and businesses remained without power earlier on March 15, with the Governor Kathy Hochul cautioning the residents to "continue to avoid unnecessary travel so ploughs and emergency personnel can do their jobs."

Meanwhile, as the nor’easter swept through the Northeastern United States, a separate atmospheric river system has hit the Pacific coast. Called an atmospheric river event, it is now bringing hurricane-force wind gusts strong enough to send glass falling from San Francisco high-rise buildings.

