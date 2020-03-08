New York declares a state of emergency amid a coronavirus outbreak



The New York governor on Sunday declared a state of emergency amid a coronavirus outbreak.

In New York, the number of confirmed cases rose by 13 on Saturday to a statewide total of 89 people, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. He issued a declaration of emergency.

Kansas, Missouri and Washington DC on Saturday announced their first cases.

Meanwhile, two more people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Washington state, officials said on Saturday, bringing the nationwide toll to 19, while the number of confirmed cases in New York rose to 89 and a cruise ship with infected passengers remained stranded outside San Francisco.

More than half of all US states have reported cases of the coronavirus.

The two latest deaths were in Washington's King County, the hardest-hit area in the United States after the virus spread among residents at a nursing facility in the Seattle suburb of Kirkland. The first deaths on the East Coast were announced late Friday, with two people succumbing in Florida.